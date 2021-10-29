TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TRU stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

