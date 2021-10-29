Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $28.00. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1,116 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

