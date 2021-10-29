Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Trend Micro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

