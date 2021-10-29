Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.07. Trevena shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 832,572 shares.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The company has a market cap of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.