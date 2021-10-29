Tribe Hits Market Cap of $406.24 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Tribe has a total market cap of $406.24 million and $11.86 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00050172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00250700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.