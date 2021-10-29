Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perfomr rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.45.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW opened at C$3.58 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$890.74 million and a P/E ratio of -16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.