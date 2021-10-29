Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Raised to “OUTPERFORM” at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.46. 650,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.53. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$860.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.42.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.