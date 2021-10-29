TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $90.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

