Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRRSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TRRSF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 3,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

