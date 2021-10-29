Truist Securities Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.10. 10,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

