TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 927.9% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.05. TSR has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

