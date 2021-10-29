Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 73,696 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1,535.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

