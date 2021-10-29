Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 5,861 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $395.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.