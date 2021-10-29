Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,991,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

