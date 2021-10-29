Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 5,168 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlas were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atlas by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlas by 759.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

