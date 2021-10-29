Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.31.

ServiceNow stock opened at $687.70 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $694.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.70, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

