Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $102.06 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

