Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 45.77 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.74. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

