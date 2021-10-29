Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $288.65 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.