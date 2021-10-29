Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

