U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,263,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $356,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $60.66. 23,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

