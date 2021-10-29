U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) released its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

SLCA stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 2,780,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.62 million, a PE ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.