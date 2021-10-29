UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $425,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.99. 6,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,596. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $128.79 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.