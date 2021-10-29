UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $496,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.82. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

