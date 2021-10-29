UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $335.74 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Simon Property Group worth $335,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

