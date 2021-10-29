UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $379.26 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,964 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of AvalonBay Communities worth $379,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.43. 1,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.