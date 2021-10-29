UBS Group Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

