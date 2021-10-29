UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
