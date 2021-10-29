UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

