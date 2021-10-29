UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.