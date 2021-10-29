UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPMMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Danske downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

