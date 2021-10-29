UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in October

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCBJY opened at $60.08 on Friday. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

