UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 89,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,034. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

