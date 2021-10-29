Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $335,620.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $335,620.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.00 or 0.99632649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.29 or 0.07016670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,144,968 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

