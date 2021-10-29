UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of UniFirst worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNF traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,596. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

