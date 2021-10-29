UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $197.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,525. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

