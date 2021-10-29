United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Issues Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Shares of UBCP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of United Bancorp worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

