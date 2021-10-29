United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Raised to $40.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

