United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 2,989.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. United Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

