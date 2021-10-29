United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 2,989.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ULTHF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. United Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
