United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

