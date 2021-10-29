United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $405.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.82.

NYSE:URI opened at $367.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $373.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

