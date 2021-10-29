United Services Automobile Association Acquires 30,279 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 168.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

