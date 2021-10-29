United Services Automobile Association Invests $2.04 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.