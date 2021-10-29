Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00.

NYSE U opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.30. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

