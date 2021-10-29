Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

ULH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,784. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

