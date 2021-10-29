Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.
ULH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,784. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.