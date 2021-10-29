Univest Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Univest Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,357. The stock has a market cap of $847.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Univest Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

