Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

UVSP stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $847.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Univest Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

