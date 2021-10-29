US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

