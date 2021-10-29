US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Archaea Energy Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Archaea Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LFG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Archaea Energy stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

