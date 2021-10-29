USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. USA Truck has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Truck by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the second quarter worth $245,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

