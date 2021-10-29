Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 4,627 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 294.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $348.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

